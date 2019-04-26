Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF (LMMV) OSSIAM EMERGING MARKETS MINIMUM VARIANCE NR UCITS ETF: Convening Notice 26-Apr-2019 / 12:50 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *OSSIAM LUX* *Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable* *Registered Office: 49, avenue j.f. Kennedy L-1855 Luxemburg* *R.C.S Luxembourg B 160071* CONVENING NOTICE The shareholders of Ossiam Lux, (hereinafter the "Company") are kindly invited to attend the annual general meeting of the shareholders of the Company (the "Annual General Meeting") which will take place at the office of State Street Bank Luxembourg in Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 on May 17, 2019 at 2.00 p.m. (Luxembourg time) for the purpose of considering and voting upon the following agenda (the "Ordinary Agenda"): ORDINARY AGENDA 1) To hear the management report by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board of Directors") for the year ended December 31, 2018. 2) To hear the report by the approved statutory auditor of the Company in respect of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018. 3) To approve the financial statements (annual accounts: balance sheet, statement of profit and loss and annexes) of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018. 4) To Allocate the results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 and ratify the distribution of dividends of share classes of Ossiam US Minimum Variance ESG NR UCITS ETF 1D (USD) and Ossiam MSCI Europe ex EMU NR 1D (EUR) as proposed in the Circular Resolution taken by the Directors in January 2, 2019. 5) To give discharge to the members of the Board of Directors (the "Directors") and the Company's auditor for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. 6) Statutory elections: a. Re-election of the following persons as Directors until the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020: 1) Mr. Bruno Poulin, 2) Mr. Antoine Moreau, 3) Mr. Christophe Arnould, and 4) Mr. Philippe Chanzy. b. Re-election of Deloitte Audit S.à.r.l. as independent auditors of the Company until the next Annual General Meeting to be held in 2020; 7) Any other business which may be properly brought before the meeting. Shareholders are advised that no quorum is required for the adoption of resolutions by the Annual General Meeting and that resolutions will be passed by a majority of the votes validly cast of the shareholders present or represented at the Annual General Meeting. Votes cast shall not include votes attaching to shares in respect of which the shareholder has not taken part in the vote or has abstained or has returned a black or invalid vote. The majority at the Annual General Meeting will be determined according to the shares issued and outstanding at midnight (Luxembourg time) on the fifth day prior to the Annual General Meeting (i.e. May 10, 2019) (the "Record Date"). The rights of a shareholder to attend the Annual General Meeting and to exercise a voting right attaching to his/her/its shares are determined in accordance with the shares held by this shareholder at the Record Date. If you are holding shares in the Company through a financial intermediary or clearing agent, it should be noted that: - the proxy form must be returned to the financial intermediary or clearing agent in good time for onward transmission to the Company by May 13, 2019; - if the financial intermediary or clearing agent holds the shares in the Company in its own name and on your behalf, it may not be possible for you to exercise certain rights directly in relation to the Company. Copies of the annual accounts, the reports of the approved statutory auditor and the management report are available free of charge during normal office hours at the registered office of the Company in Luxembourg. Upon request (fax: (+352) 46.40.10-413), the aforementioned documents will be sent to shareholders. If you cannot be personally present at the meeting, you may vote by completing and sending by post either the postal voting form or the proxy at the following address: State Street Bank Luxembourg in Luxembourg, 49 avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, to the attention of the Domiciliary Department or send it by fax to (+352) 46.40.10-413 no later than two (2) business days before the meeting. The documents can be requested free of charge at the registered office of the company in Luxembourg. Yours faithfully THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Attachment Document title: Voting Forms - Please click on the link below for the voting forms. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=KCABMXYNQS [1] ISIN: LU0705291812 Category Code: NOA TIDM: LMMV LEI Code: 549300638ZUB446T5F70 Sequence No.: 8373 EQS News ID: 803903 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3e3a3087de9f38b0dacdad885657cff9&application_id=803903&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2019 07:51 ET (11:51 GMT)