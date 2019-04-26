

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales rose a working day adjusted 1.9 percent year-on-year in March, after a 3.2 percent increase in February.



Sales of consumables declined 4.9 percent annually in March, while those of durables rose 2.8 percent.



Compared to the previous month, retail sales rose 0.5 percent in March.



Separate data from Statistics Sweden showed that the producer price index rose 6.3 percent annually in March, same as in February.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 1.2 percent in March.



The export price index accelerated 8.4 percent in March and the import price index grew 7.2 percent.



