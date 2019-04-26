NoHo Partners Oyj: NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2019 Interim Report briefing on 7 May 2019 at 10 a.m. at Restaurant Presto

NoHo Partners Plc



NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2019 Interim Report briefing on 7 May 2019 at 10 a.m. at Restaurant Presto



NoHo Partners Plc will publish its Interim Report for January 1 - March 31, 2019 on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time. A briefing for the media, analysts and investors will be organized on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Restaurant Presto, Eteläesplanadi 14, 00130 Helsinki.



The presentations about NoHo Partners Plc's Q1/2019 key events, financial performance and outlook for the future will be held by NoHo Partners Plc's CEO Aku Vikström and The Group's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Plc's CEO Sami Asikainen.

There will be a morning coffee served starting from 9:40 a.m. Please inform of your participation in the briefing on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 14:00 p.m. at the latest to NoHo Partners Communications, Sanna Oinonen, tiedottaja@noho.fi (mailto:tiedottaja@noho.fi).



The briefing is also accessible over a live webcast at https://noho.videosync.fi/2019-q1-tulosinfo (https://noho.videosync.fi/2019-q1-tulosinfo). The briefing will be held in Finnish.



The recording of the briefing is available on NoHo Partners website later on the same day. Interim Report for January 1 - March 31, 2019 is available after the publication on Tuesday May 7, 2019 at about 8:00 a.m. at https://www.noho.fi (https://www.noho.fi).



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services and labour hire. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include over 200 restaurants in Finland and Denmark. Well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan's Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi and Cock's & Cows. In 2018, NoHo Partners Plc's net sales was MEUR 323.2 and EBITDA MEUR 28.4. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 4,000 people converted into full-time workers. NoHo Partners Plc's subsidiary Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut Oyj employed approximately 10,000 people during the 2018 financial period.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi

NoHo Partners consumer websites: www.ravintola.fi and www.royalravintolat.fi

Smile Henkilöstöpalvelut: www.smilepalvelut.fi

