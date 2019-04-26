Freeze Tag, Inc.: Freeze Tag Releases Munzee App Update To Boost Player Points

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has released a new update to the Munzee application on iOS and Android devices. The update, which unlocks a new feature called Booster Credits, signals a trend toward new in-game tools to better enhance players' gameplay experience.

"We've seen a great response to the new app update and the Booster Credits feature," said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. "These new tools put the power in the players' hands so they can plan out high point days and complete achievements on their own accord."

Booster Credits are consumable in-game items that players can earn in a variety of ways that give double points for a specified amount of time. For example, a Physical Deploy Booster Credit will offer double points on all physical munzees that players deploy within a two hour time frame.

Currently the only available Booster is the Physical Deploy Booster Credit, which players have been able to earn throughout April by capturing and deploying Urban Fit munzees. Until the latest app update players had not been able to redeem these credits.

Players can now activate Booster Credits whenever they want through the "Inventory" of the app's player profile section. This new feature allows players to choose the ideal time to make the most of the double points awards. When a Booster Credit is active players will be able to see a countdown timer on the main screen of the map so they know how much time is left on the Booster.

The new app update also teases three new Boosters in addition to the Physical Deploy Booster Credit. In the near future Boosters for physical capture, virtual deploy, and virtual capture will also be available to players. Although Booster Credits are currently only available through in-game achievements, they may be available for purchase in the future.

For the latest news about Munzee visit the blog: https://www.munzeeblog.com/

