Alien Metals Limited - Holding(s) in Company

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

26 April 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Holdings in Company

Alien Metals Limited ("Alien" or the "Company") announces that further to its announcement on 10 April 2019 in respect of the conversion of the convertible loan agreement and issue of shares to Gravner Ltd, the Company received on 25 April 2019, the TR-1 which is set out below.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Alien Metals Ltd

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer x

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments x

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name Gravner Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable) Dubai, UAE

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15 April 2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 15 April 2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 22.02% 22.02% 202,247,000