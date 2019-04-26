Klaipedos Nafta: Notice on the convened Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta

We hereby inform you that on the initiative and by the decision of the Board of AB Klaipedos nafta, legal entity code 110648893, registered address at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda (hereinafter - the Company), an Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company was convened on 26 April 2019 at 1:00 p.m. The meeting was held in the registered office of the Company at Buriu str. 19, Klaipeda.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of the Company, held on 26 April 2019, adopted the following resolutions:

Adopted decisions:

1. On the announcement of the Auditor's Report regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018 to the shareholders:

"The Auditor's Report regarding the Financial Statements and Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018 had been heard by the shareholders. Decision on this topic of the Agenda should not be taken."





2. On the announcement of the Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018 to the shareholders:

"The Annual Report of the Company for the year 2018, as drafted by the Company, assessed by the Auditor and approved by the Board of the Company had been heard. Decision on this topic of the Agenda should not be taken."





3. On the approval of the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2018:

"To approve the audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year 2018."





4. On the appropriation of profit (loss) of the Company for the year 2018:

"To distribute the Company's profit in the total sum of EUR 11,864,817.86 available for appropriation, as follows:







No. Ratios Amount, EUR 1 Non-allocated profit (loss) at the beginning of the financial year as of 01-01-2018 - 2 Net profit (loss) for the financial year 11,577,238.52 3 Transfers from restricted reserves 287,579.34 4 Shareholders' contribution against losses - 5 Portion of the reserve of tangible fixed assets - 6 Profit for allocation (1+2+3+4+5) 11,864,817.86 7 Allocation of earnings to legal reserve 287,579.34 8 Allocation of profit to own shares acquisition - 9 Allocation of profit to other reserves - 10 Allocation of profit to dividends 11,577,238.52 11 Allocation of profit to tantiems - 12 Non-allocated profit (loss) at the end of the year 2018 carried forward to next financial year (6-7-8-9-10-11) -

