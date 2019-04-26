

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) reported a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings totaled $367.5 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $443.2 million, or $0.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.7% to $1.43 billion from $1.62 billion last year.



Franklin Resources Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $367.5 Mln. vs. $443.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.72 vs. $0.78 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $1.43 Bln vs. $1.62 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX