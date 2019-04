CASI announced on 17 April 2019 that it had in-licensed the novel CD38 monoclonal antibody TSK011010 from Black Belt Therapeutics. The deal includes a €7m upfront (€5m cash and €2m equity investment) and undisclosed milestones and royalties. The drug is in the pre-IND stage but CASI noted that the IND-enabling studies are complete and it expects to submit IND/IMPD applications at the end of 2019 or early 2020.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...