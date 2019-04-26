Regulatory News:

The 2018 Axway (Paris:AXW)Registration Document has been registered, in French language, under the number D.19-0404, the 26th of April 2019 by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers.

The document is available, in French version, on the Axway Investors website: https://investors.axway.com/fr, or via the following link: https://investors.axway.com/fr/calendrier-publications/publications.

The English version will be available soon via the following link: https://investors.axway.com/en/calendar-publications/publications.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visit http://www.investors.axway.com/en or Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store Android.

