Klaipedos Nafta: Procedure for Distribution of Dividends and Payment at AB Klaipedos nafta for 2018

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Klaipedos nafta (hereinafter - the Company) held on 26 April 2019 decided to distribute Company's profit received in 2018 and allocate dividends to the amount of EUR 0,03 per share.

The Company notes that persons having the right to receive dividends are those, who will be shareholders of the Company at the end of the record day of rights of shareholders, i. e. at the end of 13 May 2019. The dividends to such shareholders will be paid according to the Article 60 (5) of Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania -within one month from the day of adoption of the decision to pay dividends i. e. until 26 May 2019 (inclusive). Dividends will be paid via Company's securities account managers and through the Company's securities accounting manager AB SEB bank.

The first day without rights (ex-date) from which the shares of the Company acquired on the stock exchange do not give right to receive dividends for 2018 is 10 May 2019.





The dividends are paid out in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose Company's shares are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose Company's shares on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian AB SEB bankas, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders' accounts with AB SEB bankas or the accounts (IBAN) with other bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders.

Jonas Lenkšas, Chief Financial Officer, tel.: +370 694 80594