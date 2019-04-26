Norsk Hydro: Invitation - operational and market update for first quarter 2019

Reference is made to the announcement on April 12, 2019 regarding Q1 2019 reporting date being delayed from April 30 to June 5 as a result of the previously communicated cyber attack.

In the meantime, Hydro invites for an update on certain operational data and market information available so far for Q1 2019. The conference call will be held on April 30, 2019 at 08:30 CEST and will consist of a presentation held by President and CEO Svein Richard Brandtzæg followed by a Q&A. The presentation material will be available on hydro.com at 07:00 CEST on the same day.

To join the conference call, please use the below "Click to Join" link 5-10 minutes prior to start time, where you will be asked to enter your phone number and registration details. The Event Conferencing system will call you on the phone number you provide and place you into the event. Please note that the "Click to Join" link will be active 15 minutes prior to the event.

Please use the "Click to Join" option above for the easiest way to join the conference or use the dial-in numbers below.

Dial-in numbers for this conference call are:

Norway +47 2100 2613

Sweden +46 (0)8 5033 6573

UK +44 (0)330 336 9104

US +1 323-701-0223

Confirmation Code: 262097

Further key financial and operational data will be released with the full first quarter results on June 5, 2019.