The first part of the project will see the company connect a 25 MW PV station to a carbon ferrochrome smelter in the free zone. Several more plants could follow, ranging in size from 10 MW to 40 MW.Mark Geilenkirchen, the CEO of Sohar Port and Freezone, signed the collaborative agreement with Chris Breeze, Shell's country chairman for Oman, at a ceremony held by Laetitia van Asch, the ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate of Oman. The deal foresees the use of 600 hectares of land at the port and free zone site for the construction of an undisclosed amount of PV capacity. ...

