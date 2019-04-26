F&C UK Real Estate Investments Ltd - Change of Name

To: Company Announcements

From: F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited (now called BMO Real Estate Investments Limited)

Date:26 April 2019

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Change of Name

F&C UK Real Estate Investments Limited (the "Company") announces that it will change its name to BMO Real Estate Investments Limited with effect from 29 April 2019. Shareholder approval was granted at the AGM in November 2018 to change the Company name which will be aligned with the Investment Manager.

The Company's shares will trade under the new name on the London Stock Exchange with effect from 8.00 a.m. on 29 April 2019.

The Company's trading instrument display mnemonic ("TIDM") will change from FCRE to BREI. The ISIN and SEDOL numbers will remain unchanged.

The Company's website address will be amended to reflect the change of name and will be available at www.bmorealestateinvestments.com from 29 April 2019.

Shareholders are unaffected by the change of name and existing share certificates should be retained and will remain valid. Any new share certificates issued will bear the name BMO Real Estate Investments Limited. The investment policy and process remain unchanged with Peter Lowe as Fund Manager.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745085