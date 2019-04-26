SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their vendor risk management study for a financial services company

Project background

The company wanted to ensure compliance with OCC Matters Requiring Attention (MRA) and gain a comprehensive overview of vendors associating with them. The time agreed upon with the client to conclude this engagement was 45 days.

Objective 1: The company wanted to implement a robust system that can analyze and manage vendor risks proactively.

They were also interested in devising an effective corporate policy that can address excess spend occurring due to the addition of new vendors and services.

"Implementing a vendor risk management framework is imperative for companies to identify vendors, prioritize them on the basis of risks, and ensure compliance with the concerned regulatory bodies," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In a span of 45 days, the client a leading financial services company - devised centralized repository and action plan management for capturing vendor profiles and categorizing them on the basis of risks. The solution offered helped them to:

Effectively communicate the client's organizational policies and on-boarding documents to vendors.

Identify risks at the service level and address them.

Outcome: The vendor risk management solution delivered by SpendEdge helped the client to gain a comprehensive view of all risks and improve the visibility of their vendor relationship management process. This provided them a strategic governance foundation for all initiatives and enabled them to categorize vendors on the basis of risks. The solution offered helped the client to develop capabilities to analyze vendor risks and lower costs for the organization by 12%

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

