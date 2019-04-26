With effect from April 29, 2019, the shares without dividend rights will be temporarily admitted to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm. Trading will continue up until and including May 6, 2019. Instrument: Share without dividend rights --------------------------------------------------- Short name: ABB U --------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 --------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared --------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012453843 --------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 172838 --------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: STO Equities CCP/182 --------------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table --------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO --------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Joacim Kanstedt or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB