SpendEdge, a well-known procurement intelligence solution provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on how companies can successfully conduct vendor risk assessment.The article highlights how vendor risk assessment plays a critical role in vendor vetting and ongoing monitoring processes. It also gives an overview of the best practices that can be followed by companies to minimize risk exposure.

With the escalating risk exposure, the likelihood of a company facing fines, penalties, or regulatory red tape has increased manifold. Non-compliance with the applicable rules and regulations has made it indispensable for companies to track their risk exposure level. This requires them to track every aspect of their business, including vendors. The best practices mentioned in the article will help you to know the measures that can be taken to minimize risk exposure while associating with vendors.

Best practices for successful vendor risk assessment

Catalog vendors

Cataloging vendors is one of the best practices that companies need to implement for assessing vendor risks. It helps companies to promulgate the information about services vendors are providing and the domains they are serving within the organization. In addition, it helps in formalizing the approach needed for hiring third parties and vendors.

Gauge inherent risks

Analyzing the role of a vendor's products or services offers vital insights about the information vendors will be handling in the company. This helps in developing vendor profiles and categorizing them on the basis of the industry while facilitating vendor risk assessment.

Conduct on-site audits

To rate vendor relationship based on the practices they follow and the risk they can pose requires in-depth evaluation of vendors' activities. Conducting an on-site audit can provide you with crucial information and help you to address potential risk. On-site audits can also provide detailed insights about the company and its security measures.

