A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of their recent article on drilling down the workforce management challenges of the manufacturing sector. This article provides comprehensive insights into the key workforce management challenges faced by manufacturers and strategies to overcome them.

The U.S. manufacturing sector has made tremendous progress in the past decade. Factors including increasing public awareness about the modern manufacturing industry, more jobs returning to the country, and the advent of new technologies are driving the industry forward. However, the manufacturing sector is weighed down by challenges such as lack of skilled labor, rapid retirement of baby boomers, and cybersecurity threats.

Top workforce management challenges

Hiring the right workforce

Manufacturing operations have evolved drastically over the years. With fewer schools offering shop classes and more students shying away from manufacturing jobs, manufacturing companies are facing major challenges in hiring the right talent. Furthermore, the modern workforce also lacks the skill and expertise that is required to handle manufacturing operations.

Consistent training and education

The rapid changes in the manufacturing sector can even prove challenging for well-trained employees to keep pace with these disruptions. Providing consistent training and development to employees relating to the new trends in the market is one of the key workforce management challenges faced by manufacturers.

Overcoming stigmas related to manufacturing jobs

Manufacturing jobs have fallen out of style throughout the U.S. This is primarily because manufacturing is bogged down by outdated stigmas such as being a dark, dangerous, and an ominous industry. Moreover, teachers and parents alike are steering away children from pursuing a career in manufacturing.

Cybersecurity threats

The changing technology also comes with challenges such as cyber security threats. As the number of connected devices used by companies in the manufacturing sector increases, there is a consequent increase in the external and internal vulnerabilities faced. Despite this, manufacturers lag behind when it comes to ensuring the safety of their data.

