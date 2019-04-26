Coastal Carolina National Bank: Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Reports Increased Earnings and Continued Growth

MYRTLE BEACH, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTCQX: CCNB), parent of Coastal Carolina National Bank ('Bank'), reported unaudited net income of $486,898 or $.08 cents per share, for the first quarter of 2019 (three months ended March 31, 2019), compared to $430,528 or $.07 cents per share, for the same period last year (three months ended March 31, 2018).

Key Highlights

Net Income available to common shareholders for the first quarter of 2019 increased 13% over the same period in 2018

Total Loans grew 6.7% to $307 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $288 million at December 31, 2018

Total Deposits grew 5.4% to $345 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $327 million at December 31, 2018

Total Assets grew 5.0% to $398 million at March 31, 2019, compared to $379 million at December 31, 2018

"As we begin 2019 with another solid performance, it is evident that CCNB is on a trajectory of growth. Year over year, our increase in earnings and continued balance sheet growth - coupled with this quarter's strong financial performance - are testaments to the talent and dedication of our entire team. In the first quarter, we experienced significant loan and deposit growth across all markets led by our newest and seventh branch in Greenville, South Carolina. Bank-wide, our efforts are focused on growth within a responsible risk management framework, quality loan production, operational excellence, and providing the best banking experience possible in every market we serve,' said Laurence S. Bolchoz, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and the Bank.

"This June marks CCNB's tenth year of serving our communities, and I am very proud of what we've accomplished in a relatively short period. With a strong financial foundation, a highly-engaged team, and our customer first mindset, we believe our bank is primed for responsible growth as we head into the future with confidence,' says Bolchoz.





March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018



September 30, 2018



June 30, 2018



March 31, 2018

Balance Sheet (In Thousands)





























Total Assets

$ 397,506



$ 378,719



$ 374,581



$ 362,535



$ 331,541

Investment Securities



38,234





23,052





23,601





24,976





23,314

Loans, net of unearned income (total loans)



307,469





288,258





283,378





278,551





264,242

Deposits



344,751





327,023





322,413





303,641





274,237

Shareholders' Equity



45,059





44,413





43,545





43,122





42,679











































Total Shares Outstanding



5,592,617





5,592,617





5,592,617





5,592,617





5,592,617

Book Value per Share

$ 8.06



$ 7.94



$ 7.79



$ 7.71



$ 7.63

Tangible Book Value Per Share

$ 7.43



$ 7.31



$ 7.15



$ 7.07



$ 6.99













































Selected % Increases

1st Qtr 2019



4th Qtr 2018



3rd Qtr 2018



2nd Qtr 2018



1st Qtr 2018

Total Assets



5 %



1 %



3 %



9 %



1 % Total Loans



7 %



2 %



2 %



5 %



6 % Total Deposits



5 %



1 %



6 %



11 %



0 %

























































































For the



For the



For the



For the





Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended





March 31, 2019



December 31,

2018



March 31, 2018



December 31,

2018

Earnings Breakdown (In Thousands)























Total Interest Income

$ 4,310



$ 4,285



$ 3,501



$ 15,607

Total Interest Expense



982





925





551





2,986

Net Interest Income



3,328





3,360





2,950





12,621

Total Noninterest Income



407





401





296





1,432

Total Noninterest Expense



2,961





2,781





2,507





10,922

Provision for Loan Losses



165





109





189





426

Income Before Taxes



609





871





550





2,705

Taxes



122





217





119





590

Net Income

$ 487



$ 654



$ 431



$ 2,115



































Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.08



$ 0.11



$ 0.07



$ 0.35

Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding



5,974,200





5,974,200





5,974,200





5,974,200









































March 31, 2019



December 31, 2018



September 30, 2018



June 30, 2018



March 31, 2018

Selected Bank Ratios





























Loan Loss Reserve to Total Loans



0.83 %



0.83 %



0.80 %



0.80 %



0.81 % Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets



0.28 %



0.30 %



0.33 %



0.35 %



0.23 % Net Charge-Offs to Total Loans



0.00 %



0.01 %



0.00 %



0.00 %



0.00 % Net Interest Margin (year to date)



3.70 %



3.79 %



3.80 %



3.89 %



3.91 %

About Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. is the bank holding company of Coastal Carolina National Bank, a Myrtle Beach-based community bank serving Horry, Georgetown, Aiken, Richland, Lexington, Greenville (SC), and Brunswick (NC) counties. Coastal Carolina National Bank is a locally operated financial institution focused on providing personalized service and offers a full range of banking services designed to meet the specific needs of individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. Headquartered in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Bank also has branches in Garden City, North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Aiken, Columbia, and Greenville, South Carolina. Through the substantial experience of our local management and Board of Directors, Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. seeks to enhance value for our shareholders, build lasting customer relationships, benefit our communities and give our employees a meaningful career opportunity. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. common stock currently trades on the OTC QX market under the symbol 'CCNB.' To learn more about the Company and its subsidiary bank,

please visit our website at www.myccnb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: the effects of future economic conditions; governmental fiscal and monetary policies; legislative and regulatory changes; the risks of changes in interest rates; successful merger integration; management of growth; fluctuations in our financial results; reliance on key personnel; our ability to compete effectively; privacy, security and other risks associated with our business. Coastal Carolina Bancshares, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

Russell Vedder

Title: EVP/CFO

Phone: (843) 839-5662

Fax: (843) 839-5699

1012 38th Ave. North

Myrtle Beach, SC 29577

www.myccnb.com

