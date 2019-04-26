Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value 26-Apr-2019 / 14:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/04/2019) of GBP59.37m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 25/04/2019) of GBP44.09m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 25/04/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including 211.45p 20,850,00 unaudited current period revenue* 0.00 Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding 204.68p current period revenue* Ordinary share price 180.50p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (14.64)% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 105.43p 14,500,00 0.00 ZDP share price 110.00p Premium to NAV 4.34% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2018 to 25/04/2019 ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8383 EQS News ID: 804061 End of Announcement EQS News Service

