Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.: Clean Coal Technologies (CCTC) Announced Today the Receipt of Strategic Patents and Upcoming Annual Shareholder Meeting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB: CCTC) ("CCTI" or the "Company"), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner burning and more efficient stabilized fuel, today announced the granting of several key patents for their Pristine technology.

"We are very pleased to announce that Japan, South Korea, Mexico and Australia have granted us full patents on our Pristine technology" said Sean Mahoney, CCTI Press Officer. "These patents are vital in protecting our technology in these coal countries and we are now in a position to further advance the partnerships we have with confidence of intellectual property protection"

"We have several partnerships with government institutions and commercial entities in these countries and we are now in a position to advance these relationships with full patent protection. These patents take up to 7 years from initial application to be granted and are valid for up to 20 years," concluded Mahoney.

The Annual shareholder Meeting for Clean Coal Technologies, Inc will take place on April 30, 2019 at the Marriott Hotel, Stamford CT 06901 at 10:00am.

About Clean Coal Technologies, Inc.

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., a cleaner-energy technology company with headquarters in New York City, NY, holds patented process technology and other intellectual property that converts raw coal into a cleaner burning fuel. The Company's trademarked end products, "Pristine" coals, are significantly more efficient, less polluting, more cost-effective, and provide more heat than untreated coal. The principal elements of the Company's pre-combustion technology are based on well-proven science and tried-and-tested industrial components. The Company's clean coal technology may reduce some 90% of chemical pollutants from coal, including Sulfur and Mercury, thereby resolving emissions issues affecting coal-fired power plants. For more information about Clean Coal Technologies please visit: www.cleancoaltechnologiesinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This release may include forward-looking statements related to CCTI's plans, beliefs and goals, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about CCTI's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, its products, its ability to secure financing for its operations, the impact on the industry and other statements identified by words such as "will," "potential," "could," "can," "believe," "intends," "continue," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "may," and other words of similar meaning or the use of future dates. Additional details about CCTI's business and its operations that could affect CCTI's actual results are described in CCTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" that are part of its most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in each of its subsequently filed periodic reports. All forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of this news release. CCTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

