TUI AG (TUI) TUI AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] 26-Apr-2019 / 17:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TUI AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: May 15, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: May 15, 2019 German: https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/finanzberichte-und-praesentationen English: https://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/reports-and-presentations ISIN: DE000TUAG000 Category Code: NOR TIDM: TUI LEI Code: 529900SL2WSPV293B552 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 8387 EQS News ID: 804137 End of Announcement EQS News Service

April 26, 2019 11:02 ET (15:02 GMT)