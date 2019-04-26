Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that delivers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of its storyboard on the importance of supply chain visibility for businesses. Supply chain visibility can help companies enhance customer service and control costs through supply chain management, inventory optimization, and risk mitigation. Supply chain visibility can offer advanced insights into supply chain operations and can help companies to integrate such insights with customer data sets in order to optimize their supply chains functions.. Also, supply chain visibility can help businesses in improving decision making, understanding customer demands, and enhancing agility.

Importance of supply chain visibility

#1: Supply chain visibility reduced the replenishment rate for a client by 20%:

Increasing efficiency of the supply chain and optimizing the decision-making processes are not easy tasks for businesses. But it should not be a pain point if your organization has a better perceptibility of the supply chain processes. Read our latest success story here to know how Quantzig's supply chain visibility solutions helped one of its clients to improve their forecast accuracy by 85% and reduce the replenishment rate by 20%.

#2: Why is supply chain visibility important for your business?

With the rapid increase in competition, market complexities and globalization, companies are finding it difficult to keep tabs on their ever-expanding supplier network. This is where supply chain visibility solutions can come to the rescue. Read our latest blogto know how supply chain visibility can help you improve and strengthen the supply chain of your organization.

#3: Supply chain analytics solutions improved inventory management:

Reducing inventory levels and improving operational performance is a daunting task for businesses. One of Quantzig's clients faced similar issues and approached Quantzig for leveraging its expertise in offering analytics solutions. Find out how Quantzig helped its client in simplifying the supply chain complexities and minimizing disruptions significantly in our latest case study here

