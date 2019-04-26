

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Legendary singer, actress and activist Cyndi Lauper made a scathing attack of President Donald Trump in a recorded interview that is due to air next week.



'Maybe he doesn't even realize that he preaches hate. I feel really bad for Americans, because instead of bringing us together, he's pulled us apart and that doesn't make sense,' she will say in an upcoming episode of 'The Big Interview', which will air on AXSTV on April 30.



In this interview, Lauper recounts her days on 'Celebrity Apprentice' with Donald Trump and says she had no idea at that time he would run for president.



From 2008 to 2015, Trump was the host of the NBC television reality competition series.



The Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning singer was one of the contestants in season 9 of Celebrity Apprentice 3.



During a radio interview in 2016, when Trump was presidential candidate, Cyndi Lauper had likened him to Adolf Hitler.



In the 'Big Interview', Lauper shared with Dan Rather her thoughts about her groundbreaking career.



Lauper recalls the first time she heard the demo for what would become one of her biggest hits and an enduring anthem for women, 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun,' and why she almost decided to pass on it. 'I listened to it and said, 'No. I can't do this song.' Because a man wrote it, so imagine what it's really about,' Lauper told Rather.



Lauper found the original lyrics to be misogynistic, so she rewrote the song as an anthem for young women.



During the discussion, Lauper also reflects on the longevity of her legendary career; describes the creative process behind some of her most enduring songs; and opens up about her charity, True Colors United.



Lauper, 65, has sold more than 50 million albums and 20 million singles in a career that spanned over 40 years.



An inductee into both the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Lauper is one of the few singers to win three of the four major American entertainment awards.



She has won Grammy Awards for Best New Artist in 1985 and for Best Musical Theater Album in 2014 for 'Kinky Boots'.



