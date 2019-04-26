

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market finished modestly higher again on Friday, stretching its winning streak to a third consecutive session on optimism over trade talks between the United States and China.



U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would soon host Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the White House, suggesting the two sides may be close to finishing a trade deal.



Switzerland's benchmark SMI ended up 30.21 points or 0.31 percent to finish at 9,724.27 after trading between 9,675.92 and 9,724.27.



On Thursday, the SMI ended up 38.39 points or 0.4 percent at 9,694.06.



Among the prominent gainers, Novartis climbed 0.76 percent, while Nestle gained 0.27 percent, Swiss Life rose 0.21 percent and Swisscom advanced 1.16 percent.



Moving lower, UBS slipped 0.30 percent, while Swatch Group fell 0.35 percent, Alcon lost 0.96 percent and Richemont was down 0.51 percent.



Most of the European markets moved higher after the U.S. reported better than expected GDP data.



