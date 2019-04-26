Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group SA (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" - CLNV: EN Paris) has today informed the Paris Commercial Court of its suspension of payments and requested the initiation of compulsory liquidation proceedings (procédure de liquidation judiciaire) with cessation of business.

As announced in previous press releases, the Company had obtained the appointment of a conciliator (conciliateur) in order to support and secure the search for a buyer and financing initiated within the framework of the opening of collective insolvency proceedings under English law (procédure collective de droit anglais) regarding its operating subsidiary, Cellnovo Limited.

The expressions of interest received within this framework are limited to the assets held by Cellnovo Limited, but do not include the purchase of the Company or its assets. The vast majority of the group's assets, in particular the intellectual property portfolio and research and production assets, are held by Cellnovo Limited, Cellnovo Group SA's assets being limited to the shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Cellnovo Limited.

The Company is therefore obliged to request the opening of compulsory liquidation proceedings with cessation of business, all manufacturing and commercial activities having already been discontinued within the framework of the restructuring plan initiated by Cellnovo Limited's board members.

The request to open the compulsory liquidation will be considered by the Paris Commercial Court on May 9, 2019.

The Company will communicate as soon as possible after the outcome of the hearing.

