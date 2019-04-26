Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 26, 2019) - eXeBlock Technology Corporation (CSE: XBLK) ("eXeBlock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed its previously announced transaction with Peerplays Blockchain Standards Association ("PBSA"), Data Security Node Inc., Fallout Complex Inc., 10353027 Canada Corporation ("10353027"), and Jonathan Baha'i.

Material terms of the transaction include:

Sale of software including 50/50 Labs, Sidechain and eXeChain (collectively, the "Software") to PBSA for the payment to eXeBlock of $250,000 in cash plus applicable taxes; the assumption by PBSA of amounts owing by eXeBlock to a third party developer in the development of the Software totaling approximately $463,419 USD; the acquisition by the Company for no consideration of 9,965,000 common shares of eXeBlock held by 10353027, an entity wholly-owned by Jonathan Baha'i (which represents approximately 16.2% of the Company's common shares outstanding as of February 28th, 2019) which have been cancelled; the termination of the software development agreement between eXeBlock and PBSA and release by eXeBlock in any interest in any consideration, including any PPY tokens, if any, which were to be transferred as payment for software development under such agreement; the forgiveness of amounts owing by eXeBlock to each of Data Security Node Inc., Fallout Complex Inc., and Jonathan Baha'i for certain equipment, furniture, fixtures and Company expenses totaling approximately $74,912.35; and the termination of the bunker lease between eXeBlock and Fallout Complex Inc., (collectively, the "Transaction").

The transaction was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting held April 2, 2019 (the "Meeting"). 99.7% of the Company's shares voted at the Meeting were voted in favour of the special resolution approving the transaction.

eXeBlock is now in a position to move forward with any other business opportunities that it may identify with a definitive path to revenue. "While we were working through this transaction, we were also busy evaluating opportunities that offer early revenue generation including potential mergers and the acquisition of technology based organizations that have near term monetization potential." said the CEO of the Company, Jamie Davison.

