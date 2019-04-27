Radiotherapiegroep in the Netherlands to Acquire Elekta Unity and Versa HD Cancer Treatment Systems

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that Radiotherapiegroep Arnhem/Deventer in the Netherlands has ordered an Elekta Unity MR-linac as well as five Versa HD linear accelerators.

Elekta Unity combines two technologies - a state-of-the-art 1.5T MRI scanner and a best-in-class 7MV linear accelerator. It is transforming cancer care with the potential to preserve more healthy tissue than ever before, enabling the use of radiation therapy in hard-to-treat cancers, and going beyond anatomy with biological MRI to assess tumor responses early in treatment.

Karin Mondriaan, CEO at Radiotherapiegroep, said: "We are looking forward to offering this game-changing technology in our clinic. Having high resolution MR imaging of the patient anatomy while the radiation dose is being delivered is essentially like being able to see the tumor with our own eyes during treatment - you can't have better conditions for precision than that."

"It gives us great pleasure to support Radiotherapiegroep in their mission to work according to the latest treatment methods and with the most innovative equipment," said Renato Leite, Elekta's Executive Vice President Region Europe. "With a population of 17 million people, this sixth Unity system means cancer patients in the Netherlands will have more access to advanced radiation therapy equipment per capita than any other country to treat and cure their disease."

Unity and Versa HD are just two solutions in Elekta's portfolio that help position Elekta as the leader in precision radiation medicine. Versa HD is a highly versatile, all-in-one radiotherapy system that provides high definition dynamic radiosurgery (HDRS) for faster, more precise stereotactic treatments.

Radiotherapiegroep is already using Elekta solutions, including the award-winning MOSAIQ oncology information system as well as Flexitron afterloaders for brachytherapy treatments and Esteya for skin cancer.

All equipment and software will be booked in the fourth quarter of Elekta's fiscal year 2019-20.

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 410 7180, e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager

Tel: +1 770 670 2524, e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/elekta/r/radiotherapiegroep-in-the-netherlands-to-acquire-elekta-unity-and-versa-hd-cancer-treatment-systems,c2798618

The following files are available for download: