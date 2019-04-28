S&T: Austrian technology group S&T AG successfully placed a bonded loan (Schuldscheindarlehen) amounting to Euro 160 mn. Originally foreseen was a volume of issuance of Euro 100 million. Strong demand by investors caused this to be increased by Euro 60 mn. The placement of the loan enables S&T to exploit the low interest rates currently prevailing. The proceeds will be used to pursue the dynamic organic growth planned for the company, and to make the acquisitions foreseen in the company's "Agenda 2023" five-year plan. In the words of Richard Neuwirth, S&T's Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chairman: "The initial placement of a bonded loan further strengthens our financial situation, and does so at very advantageous conditions. It provides us with a solid foundation for ...

