HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - Hong Kong is scheduled to release March numbers for imports, exports and trade balance on Monday, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



In February, imports were worth HKD277.51 billion and exports were at HKD228.67 billion for a trade deficit of 48.83 billion.



Also, the stock markets in Japan are closed from now through May 7 for a variety of national holidays.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX