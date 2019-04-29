Thailand's top property developer completes Phuket city as a world-class luxury destination; unveiling the new zone of luxury brands at 'CENTRAL PHUKET'

PHUKET, Thailand, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Pattana Plc. (CPN),Thailand's top property developer and the operator of Central Phuket shopping center recently celebrated its new luxury zone with the first store from each world-class brand at downtown Phuket, including ALEXANDER MCQUEEN, BALENCIAGA, BVLGARI, CHLOÉ, GUCCI, HERMÈS, LOUIS VUITTON, PMT THE HOUR GLASS, SAINT LAURENT, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO and VERSACE. This fulfills luxurious shopping and lifestyle experience in line with the rapid growth and high demand of affluent tourist market around the world. It also supports Thailand's tourism industry to complete Phuket city as one of the 'Global Beach Lifestyle Destinations' comparable to French Riviera, Miami, and Hawaii.

In this occasion, Central Phuket held a grand celebration entitled 'The Unveiling of the New World of Luxury' highlighting a prestigious 'Universe of Sirivannavari: The First View from Paris to Phuket' exhibition, which H.R.H. Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana is graciously allowing to be held for the first time in Thailand at Central Phuket Floresta from 28th April to 26th May 2019. A crowd of A-list celebrities, well-known actors and actresses also participated in the event.

Ms. Wallaya Chirathivat, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of CPN, said: "As a global player, we aim to elevate Central Phuket to become one of the most complete travel destinations in the world. Central Phuket has the concept of 'The Magnitude of Luxury & Leisure Resort Shopping Destination' in the form of a 'Beach Lifestyle', which perfectly matches with Phuket as a beach city comparable to the world's greatest beach cities. We truly appreciate that the global luxury brands have placed trust and confidence in our project as the first luxury mall that located outside Bangkok, Thailand."



"Pioneering a trend of 'Luxury and Leisure', Central Phuket also meets the needs of a luxurious lifestyle and leisure at a beach city. We also offer a new dimension of tourism that will attract people from around the world under the concept of 'The World Comes to Play' in order to become a destination where everyone can come to play, following their own lifestyle. We offer an 'All in One Place' experience, where you can enjoy one whole day in one single place. Central Phuket also hosts three world-class attractions including 'TRIBHUM' - the world's first 3D walkthrough adventure theme park with a large feature called 'Silver Mountain' (as high as a two-storey building) and many more special rides to highlight the fun; 'AQUARIA' - Thailand's largest capacity aquarium, where you can encounter more than 180 species of marine life and more than 15,000 species of fish from around the world in 12,000 m2 of space, and 'Tales of Thailand' - which replicates the Thai way of life and architecture in the four regions (North, Central, Northeast and South), presented in a contemporary style, with the highlight being the large replica floating market that reflects the Thai identity," Ms. Wallaya concluded.

