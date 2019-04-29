Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 29.04.2019 / 07:30 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Ferratum Oyj: Save the Date - Capital Markets Day on 25 June 2019 Helsinki, 29 April 2019 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum" or the "Group") is pleased to invite financial analysts and institutional investors to a Capital Markets Day, which is to be held in Frankfurt, Germany, on Tuesday, 25 June 2019. The Capital Markets Day and its preparation is accompanied by Jochen Reichert, Partner at Competence-as-a-Service, and recently appointed Investor Relations & Capital Markets Advisor to Ferratum. Further details to the event and the agenda will follow. Jorma Jokela, CEO and Founder of Ferratum commented: "I am extremely happy to announce the date for our first Capital Markets Day and to get the opportunity to present our business, team and ambitions in more depth. Having a well known and respected professional such as Jochen by our side, with more than 20 years of experience as a sell side analyst, also gives us great confidence that we will deliver a value adding event to our investor community." The registration details and agenda will be published on a later date on the investor relations section of Ferratum's website: www.ferratumgroup.com/investors. About Ferratum Group: Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Africa, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region. As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum's mobile bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets. Ferratum has approximately 2.0 million active and former customers who have an account or have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 31 December 2018), of which over 792,000 customers have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months. Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com. Contacts: Ferratum Group Dr. Clemens Krause Ferratum Group Emmi Kyykkä Head Chief Financial Officer & Chief of Group Communications & Risk Officer T: + 49 30 921 005 844 Investor Relations T: +41 79 940 E: [1]clemens.krause@ferratum.com 6315 E: 1. [1]emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com 1. mailto:clemens.krause@ferratum.com mailto:emmi.kyykka@ferratum.com Ferratum Group Paul Wasastjerna Ferratum Group Jochen Reichert Head of Fixed Income Investor IR & Capital Markets Advisor T: Relations T: + 358 40 724 8247 E: +49 170 444 2006 E: [1]paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com jochen.reichert@ferratum.com 1. mailto:paul.wasastjerna@ferratum. com UK / European media enquiries: Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537 E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com 29.04.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: Ferratum Oyj Ratamestarinkatu 11 A 00520 Helsinki Finnland Telefon: +49 (0) 30 9210058-44 Fax: +49 (0)30 9210058-49 E-Mail: ir@ferratum.com Internet: https://www.ferratumgroup.com ISIN: FI4000106299 WKN: A1W9NS Börsen: Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hannover, München, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 804261 Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 804261 29.04.2019 ISIN FI4000106299 AXC0046 2019-04-29/07:30