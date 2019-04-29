

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to 162 million euros from last year's 124 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.18 euros from 0.13 euros in the prior year.



Income from continuing operations increased to 171 million euros from 94 million euros in the prior year. Income from operations also increased to 245 million euros from 201 million euros in the previous year.



Sales for the quarter grew about 5 percent to 4.15 billion euros from 3.94 billion euros last year. comparable sales growth was 2 percent.



Comparable order intake increased 2%.



