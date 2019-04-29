Hozpitality India Joins Hands With Indian Horeca EXPO as Media Partners

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hozpitality Group had announced the media partnership with one of the most awaited hospitality EXPO in India, India HoReCa Expo 2019, a successful B2B Exhibition focusing on the supply chain for the Hotel, Restaurant, Catering & Café Industry. Health Care, Office management systems and solutions will also be highlighted in the expo. The 3-day business networking event will be a good platform for the buyers, purchase initiators, end users and the decision makers to meet suppliers and plan their sourcing to fulfill their current & future requirements.

The 3rd edition of Indian Horeca Expo will be hosted at Codissia Trade Fair Complex from 5-7th July in Coimbatore, TamilNadu and 4th edition will be hosted at the HIEX exhibition center in Hyderabad. This will be a one stop shop for hotel suppliers and hospitality companies. "We are extremely happy and excited to be a part of the largest and renowned Trade shows in India. This will be our first Media partnership with an exhibition in India though we are media partners of most of the reputed trade shows and expos in Middle East, Africa and India. We would be excited to work with more industry partners in India in upcoming future," added Raj Bhatt, CEO and Founder of Hozpitality Group.

The BUSINESS CONNECT is planned to facilitate the meetings with project planners along with their department heads to identify innovative products & to understand the functional aspects. IHE 2019 will be the perfect PROCUREMENT HUB for the Hospitality & Food service industry as it is carefully designed & scheduled for procurement professionals to source products within a limited time frame at the expo.

STARTUPS and Investors get an opportunity to discuss with senior industry professionals from the HoReCa sector. Experienced Culinary & Hospitality Consultants will be available to share their knowledge at the Consultants lounge. One may register on the official website to fix a prior appointment with the professionals on specific business topics.

BUSINESS MATCHMAKING: On understanding the actual requirement of the buyer the organizer will schedule meetings with relevant exhibitors to facilitate B2B meetings at the Business lounge.

NETWORKING SCHEDULE definitely helps the attendees to spend quality time with their vendors and in return business conversions are a proven factor.

HOSPITALITY TREND TALK is a mix of seminars, workshops, panel discussions and other activities which is of key interest to the industry. The FACILITY MANAGEMENT CONCLAVE will steer the admin and space management professionals to come out with the innovative sustainable solutions and share BEST PRACTICES of the FM world.

HOSPITALITY DESIGN CONCLAVE will involve senior designers, architects and young professionals to give the decor business a fresh & trendy twist. It will be a golden opportunity to learn about material, fabrics, concepts and cost-effective solutions.

The attendees who were part of the previous editions of India HoReCa Expo were highly satisfied with the mix of products, the quality & service of the suppliers. This year at IHE 2019 HoReCa Professionals will be able to identify innovative and effective product range from F&F, Interiors, Laundry, Housekeeping, Food Service, Engineering, IT, Commercial Kitchen Solutions, Consumables & Gourmet Food.

Besides India business delegation from over 10 Asian countries have planned to make this event an effective sourcing platform. Specific Pavilions for the exhibitors have been planned to facilitate delegates to identify their required segment. Attendees are requested to preregister on www.indiahorecaexpo.com

