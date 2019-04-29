Nicox to Present at Upcoming Pharmaceutical Industry and Financial Events

For Information

April 29, 2019

Sophia Antipolis, France







Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that it will be presenting at the following pharmaceutical industry and financial events in Q2 2019:



Michele Garufi, Chairman and CEO, will present at the 2019 Ophthalmology Innovation Summit (OIS) on May 2, 2019 , prior to the 2019 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting. The conference is being held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, U.S.

(OIS) on , prior to the 2019 American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting. The conference is being held at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, U.S. Gavin Spencer, Chief Business Officer, will present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference on June 20, 2019 to be held at the St. Regis hotel in New York, U.S.

on to be held at the St. Regis hotel in New York, U.S. Emmet Purtill, Senior Director of Business Development, will present at the BIO 2019 International Convention to be held from June 3-6, 2019 in Philadelphia, U.S. The presentations will be available on the Nicox website ( www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com/)) in the "Presentations & Events" section.



Nicox management will also participate in the following events for 1:1 meetings with investors: May 16: European MidCap Event, Copenhagen, Denmark

June 18-19: European MidCap Event, Paris, France

June 24-25: HealthTech Investor Day, Paris, France

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. By leveraging our proprietary expertise in nitric oxide (NO) donation and other technologies, we are developing an extensive portfolio of novel product candidates that target multiple ophthalmic conditions, including glaucoma. Our portfolio includes three programs in development including NCX 470 for intraocular pressure lowering, based on our proprietary NO-donating research platform and NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of the well-established molecule fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Our research activities are focused on novel future generation NO-donors including NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 (PDE5) inhibitors and NO-donating soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulators (in partnership with Ironwood). In addition, we have two ophthalmology assets that have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA); VYZULTA (latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution), 0.024%, exclusively licensed worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, a Bausch Health Companies Inc. company, and commercialized in the U.S. by Bausch + Lomb since December 2017, as well as ZERVIATE (cetirizine ophthalmic solution), 0.24%, exclusively licensed in the U.S. to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com (http://www.nicox.com) .

Analyst coverage

Bryan, Garnier & Co Hugo Solvet Paris, France

H.C. Wainwright & Co Yi Chen New York, U.S.





Contacts

Nicox

Gavin Spencer

Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer

& Head of Corporate Development

T +33 (0)4 97 24 53 00

communications@nicox.c om

Investors & Media

United States & Europe

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Hans Herklots

T +41 79 598 71 49

hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:monique@lifesciadvisors.com) Media

France

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Sophie Baumont

M +33 (0)6 27 74 74 49

sophie@lifesciadvisors.com (mailto:hherklots@lifesciadvisors.com)

