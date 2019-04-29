European Data Center (DEAC) in Riga, Latvia Looks for Long-term Partners of New Facility

RIGA, Latvia, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As the new data center is being built in Riga, Latvia, DEAC is searching for enterprises interested in large scalable data center capacities with the potential to become the facility's co-owner/long-term partner. Riga is a renowned data center location due to R&D, shared service and operation centers, back office and IT functions' consolidation hub, and home to highly skilled experienced IT professionals.

The first phase was cabling power supply of 4MW (megawatts), and preparing to set up 400 racks at the new facility. These expect to serve customers with availability at a minimum of 99.98%. Total investments in new data center are planned to exceed 10m EUR. This is the third DEAC facility, which previously developed 2MW datacenters now utilized by Baltics, EU and CIS customers.

The new data center's resources expect to be used exclusively by key enterprise customers or potentially as a multi-tenant data center for intermediary parties. "Creating data centers as a joint project is becoming a trend. This is a great opportunity to be one of the first, but also to act as co-owner of the new facility and influence developments," said DEAC CEO Andris Gailitis.

Fast growing international companies planning to extend business will require closer located IT infrastructure to accelerate content and data delivery to end-users. They can benefit from Latvia's internet infrastructure, one of the fastest in the world. "Increasing data volumes require IT infrastructure expansion, efficiency improvements with tailor-made IT solutions and balance between CAPEX and OPEX. Currently, we have seen higher interest from the UK due to Brexit. They are willing to diversify risks as part of their plan "B" and cover their European operations with services of backup data center," adds A.Gailitis.

About DEAC

DEAC is one of the largest carrier-neutral data center operators in Northern Europe. It provides secure data center services to customers from over 40 countries. Since 1999, DEAC aims to provide complete data center services and individual IT solutions. DEAC operates two physical data centers in Riga with 330 server racks now, set to rise to 730 and POPs in London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Amsterdam, Moscow and Kiev. DEAC offers a wide range of customized IT solutions that allow business protection and optimal cost reduction by analyzing business needs in accordance with company strategy and its business objectives.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877949/DEAC_in_Riga_Latvia.mp4