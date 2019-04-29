Melita Italia Launches New Fibre Services with Plume and Open Fiber

MILAN, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Melita Italia, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Malta-based telecoms and internet services operator Melita, today announced the availability of Diamond Fibra. This internet-only product includes 1000 Mbps, gigabit internet delivered through Italy's Open Fiber FTTH network and Plume's smart home services bundle, featuring Adaptive WiFi, HomePass and AI Security, all for €39 per month.

This new service bundle combines the speed of fibre Internet access, with the reliability, control and security of Plume, to deliver a powerful and intelligent solution for the smart home. Diamond Fibra will initially be available to consumers in eight cities across Italy; Milan, Turin, Monza, Florence, Naples, Bari, Palermo, and Catania.

Harald Roesch, CEO of Melita Limited said, "Led by Ricardo Ruggiero, the launch of Melita Italia and Diamond Fibra blends our internet experience and customer focus with super-fast internet from the Open Fiber network and Plume's intelligent smart home services to deliver a new level of service to Italian consumers. By delivering the fastest, most reliable and most secure internet experience on any device, Diamond Fibra is a perfect starting point for Melita Italia's growth journey."

Plume co-founder and CEO Fahri Diner, said, "Melita has just created the world's first 'modern triple play' offering - unified and managed connectivity over fast fibre & reliable whole-home Wi-Fi, personalised parental controls & guest access, and tightly secured & protected devices. As Melita raises the bar in Italy with an unprecedented service bundle and customer experience, Plume is honoured to be partnering with such a pioneer."

For more details on Diamond Fibra call 0800 13 72 27 or visit www.melita.it .

About Melita

Melita helps people stay connected with the most technologically advanced telecommunication services around. The recent completion of their nationwide gigabit internet made Malta one of the first countries in the world - and the only country in Europe - where ultrafast 1000 Megabits per second fixed internet is available countrywide. This network is complemented by a 5G-ready mobile network, a WiFi mesh network, High-Definition Digital Television and Fixed Telephony.

Melita also provides smart solutions for business, combining the most powerful internet network in Europe with the most advanced mobile network to enable IoT capabilities. A purpose-built Data Centre provides high security, cloud services and connectivity via fully redundant international links to Milan.

Melita started in Malta in 1992, and today provides services to more than 75% of Maltese households.

www.melita.com

About Plume Services

Plume combines breakthrough cloud-based technology and Artificial Intelligence to deliver a comprehensive smart home services bundle. Adaptive WiFi fills the entire home with the strongest possible signal and ensures that users receive the most reliable and consistent Wi-Fi experience on any device. HomePass allows members to precisely control who gets onto their Wi-Fi networks, for how long, and what they can do. AI Security protects devices from suspicious content when they are connected to the internet to keep the home safe and secure by locking-out unwanted threats.

About Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first cognitive services platform for the smart home. As the only open and hardware independent solution, Plume enables the curation, delivery, management, optimization, and support of new services and applications quickly and at massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, and AI Security is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source silicon-to-service framework which has been integrated into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs, and CPE hardware for connection to the Plume Cloud. Large and small internet service providers (ISPs), mobile network operators (MNOs and MVNOs), retail consumer services providers, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers can easily deploy and scale powerful Plume cognitive services to their subscribers to generate additional ARPU, minimize Opex & Capex, improve customer service & satisfaction, and reduce subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com, www.platform.plume.com, and www.opensync.io.

Plume, Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, HomePass and OpenSync are trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

