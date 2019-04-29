BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - 5493003R8FJ6I76ZUW55



Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 29 April 2019 its issued share capital consisted of 85,068,101 Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at 29 April 2019, the Company held 25,260,837 Ordinary Shares in treasury.



Shareholders should use as the denominator 85,068,101 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Rules.



All enquiries:

Kevin Mayger

Company Secretary

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Tel: 0207 743 1098



Date: 29 April 2019

