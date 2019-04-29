Tallinn, Estonia, 2019-04-29 08:00 CEST -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 24.04.2019- Audited annual BDB Baltic Dairy Board RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual ABLV Likvidejama ABLV RIG 30.04.2019 report Bank, AS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual NHCA New Hanza Capital RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.04.2019- Audited annual ACL AgroCredit Latvia RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.04.2019- Takeover offer BRV1R Brivais Vilnis RIG 24.05.2019 period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.04.2019- Audited annual RER1R Rigas RIG 30.04.2019 report elektromašinbuves rupnica -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Government LTGCB01022C, Lietuvos VLN securities LTGNB01022C Respublikos auction Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Interim report, 3 INC1L INVL Technology VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Dividend record LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN date gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Additional LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019- Interim report, 3 EXPC ExpressCredit RIG 06.05.2019 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019- Audited annual MOK Moda Kapitals AS RIG 30.04.2019 report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Annual General PTR1L Panevežio statybos VLN Meeting trestas -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019- Sales figures TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 03.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Annual General FRGTE Frigate RIG Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Annual General UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Coupon payment LHVB065025A LHV Group TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 29.04.2019 Annual General RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RIG Meeting RRR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General RSU1L Rokiškio suris VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General APG1L Apranga VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General LNS1L Linas VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 NTU1L Novaturas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN Meeting Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Reverse split BLT1T Baltika TLN ex-date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 LNR1L Lietuvos energijos VLN months gamyba -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General SNG1L Snaige VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General IVL1L Invalda INVL VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Annual General AUG1L AUGA group VLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Investors event PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Coupon payment MOGO100021A mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN months Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual STOR Storent Investments RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 PKG1T Pro Kapital Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual MOGO mogo RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 STOR Storent Investments RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 EEG1T Ekspress Grupp TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Coupon payment MOGO100021FA mogo RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual OLF1R Olainfarm RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual UTR1L Utenos trikotažas VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Interim report, 3 ESO1L Energijos Skirstymo VLN months Operatorius -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual SMA1R PATA Saldus RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30.04.2019 Audited annual GRD1R Grindeks RIG report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.05.2019 Trading holiday TLN, RIG, VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2019 Annual General HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2019 Reverse split BLT1T Baltika TLN record date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2019 Sales figures APG1L Apranga VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2019 Interim report, 3 HAE1T Harju Elekter TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 02.05.2019- Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN 08.05.2019 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2019 Dividend payment ZMP1L Žemaitijos pienas VLN starting date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2019 Annual General SFG1T Silvano Fashion TLN Meeting Group -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2019 Coupon payment BMLB035019FA Baltic Mill VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 03.05.2019 Coupon payment LTGGB012028A Lietuvos VLN date Respublikos Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.05.2019 Coupon payment LTGB003021B Lietuvos VLN date Respublikos Vyriausybe --------------------------------------------------------------------------------