

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese online media, search, gaming company Sohu.com Inc. (SOHU), while announcing its first-quarter results, said it expects second-quarter net loss attributable to the company to be between $40 million and $50 million, and loss per ADS to be between $1.00 and $1.25.



Adjusted attributable net loss is expected between $38 million and $48 million, and loss per ADS between $0.95 and $1.20.



The company projects total revenues between $469 million and $494 million.



Brand advertising revenues for the quarter would be in the range of $47 million to $52 million, an annual decrease of 15% to 24%.



Sogou revenues are expected between $303 million and $313 million, an increase of 1% to 4% from last year.



Online game revenues would be in a range of $90 million to $100 million, a decrease of 5% to an increase of 6%.



In the first quarter, GAAP net loss was $57 million, adjusted net loss was $55 million and total revenues were $431 million.



