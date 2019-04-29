Avation PLC Announces FIFTH AIRBUS A220-300 DELIVERY TO AIRBALTIC

FIFTH AIRBUS A220-300 DELIVERY TO AIRBALTIC

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 29, 2019 / Avation PLC (LSE: AVAP), the commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, has acquired and leased its fifth new Airbus A220-300 aircraft to airBaltic, the Latvian hybrid carrier. The 12-year lease for the aircraft MSN 55052 commenced on 26 April 2019.

The Airbus A220-300's aerodynamics combined with specifically designed Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1500G geared turbofan engines contribute to an aircraft that delivers 20% lower fuel burn per seat than previous generation aircraft, with half the noise footprint, decreased emissions, making it a true community-minded jetliner.

Avation's Executive Chairman, Jeff Chatfield, said: "We are pleased to take delivery of our fifth of these latest technology aircraft for our customer airBaltic. This addition grows our overall fleet to 44 commercial passenger aircraft with a further 12 on order out to the year 2022. It is our view that the Airbus A220-300 was specifically designed and purpose-built for the 130-160 seat market to represent a fusion of latest technology and performance, allowing airlines to connect distant points on continents or on sectors that were previously unprofitable or impossible."

