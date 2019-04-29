

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann (FLMNF.PK) reported that its first-quarter net income increased year-over-year to 46.6 million euros from 42.5 million euros. Pre-tax profit was 67.2 million euros compared to 61.4 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.54 euros compared to 0.49 euros.



First-quarter consolidated sales rose by 6.3% to 371.8 million euros from 349.9 million euros, a year ago. The number of glasses sold rose by 3.4% to 1.99 million from 1.92 million.



The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will recommend a dividend payout of 1.90 euros per share to the Annual General Meeting.



