

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Swiss drug major Roche (RHHBY) said that it will present new data for its approved and investigational medicines for the treatment of neurological conditions at the 71st American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting from 4-10 May in Philadelphia, PA.



Presentations will include data from a pivotal study of its investigational drug Risdiplam in spinal muscular atrophy, new data of its approved drug OCREVUS in relapsing and primary progressive multiple sclerosis, and that of its investigational medicines like Satralizumab in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), RG6042 in Huntington's disease (HD), Gantenerumab and RO7105705 in Alzheimer's disease and RG6206 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy.



