DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2018

Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts 2018 29-Apr-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the "company") ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2018 (including notice of the annual general meeting to be held on 20 June 2019) (the "annual report") will shortly be available for downloading from the company's web site at www.rea.co.uk [1]. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do [2] The sections below entitled "Chairman's statement", "Dividends", "Risks and uncertainties", "Viability statement", "Going concern" and "Directors' confirmation of responsibility" have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 of the notes to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview · Second year of operational recovery, with record crop production in 2018 and further increase expected in 2019 · Improved operational performance not reflected in financial results due to material decline in the CPO price during 2018 · Sale of 95 per cent interest in PBJ to KLK group completed Financial · Revenue up 5.3 per cent to $105.5 million (2017: $100.2 million), as reduced CPO and CPKO prices largely offset the production gains · Cost of sales increased to $99.6 million (2017: $86.3 million) reflecting greater purchases of external FFB and increased estate operating costs due to higher volumes, costs of remedial upkeep and an unusually high requirement for downstream loading; nevertheless, estate operating costs increased at a lower rate than FFB volumes · Pre-tax loss of $5.5 million (2017: loss $21.9 million) after reflecting a gain on the disposal of PBJ of $10.4 million · Net indebtedness at $189.5 million (2017: $211.7 million), with existing bank facilities repaid and replaced in 2018 with new longer dated facilities to align better with projected future cash flows · Further discussions with Indonesian bankers to refinance bank loan repayments falling due in 2019 and reduce interest costs through partial conversion of rupiah loans to dollars · Provision for deferred tax increased by $9.5 million resulting in tax charge of $12.7 million (2017: $3.0 million) Agricultural operations · 51 per cent increase in FFB production to 800,050 tonnes (2017: 530,565 tonnes), reflecting the benefit of close focus on field disciplines and supervision · Increase in third party FFB purchased to 191,228 tonnes (2017: 114,005 tonnes) · Extraction rates generally stable despite some logistical challenges associated with sudden crop increase, CPO averaging 22.5 per cent (2017: 22.8 per cent) · Yields grew by 48 per cent to 23.1 tonnes per mature hectare (2017: 15.6 tonnes per mature hectare) · 2018 extension planting largely concentrated on PBJ to maximise proceeds from PBJ disposal Coal operations · Access to and licensing of the loading point on the Mahakam River secured in preparation for mining at the Kota Bangun concession · Existing coal stockpile of 16,000 tonnes from previous mining operations sold · Dewatering recently completed giving access to the Kota Bangun northern pit Outlook · Record production in 2018 expected to be followed by a further increase in 2019 to some 900,000 tonnes of FFB, with 166,000 tonnes in first quarter (2017: 135,000) · Indications that the CPO price recovery will continue through 2019 and beyond as global consumption of palm oil increases, production reduces and restocking continues · Undeveloped land bank of 6,000 hectares immediately available for extension planting but programme on hold pending further recovery in CPO price · Capacity of the third oil mill to be increased to 80 tonnes per hour to meet rising crop levels, with work expected to be completed in second half of 2019 in time for peak cropping period · Discussions advanced with potential partners and third party contractors for the resumption of coal mining at Kota Bangun CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT ?While 2018 saw continued improvement in crop production and yields, the financial results were dominated by the marked fall in crude palm oil ("CPO") prices, particularly during the second half of the year, and the consequent impact on profitability. Foreign exchange gains which positively impacted results in the first half of the year, principally as a result of the decline in the value of the Indonesian rupiah against the US dollar, were partly reversed during the second half of the year. As a consequence, the group's overall financial performance for the year was less than might have been expected. Total revenue for 2018 amounted to $105.5 million, compared with $100.2 million in 2017, reflecting the impact of weak CPO prices on production that increased by more than 50 per cent on the previous year. While CPO prices have recovered significantly since the year end, they have not yet rallied to the levels seen at the beginning of 2018. The loss before tax for 2018 was $5.5 million. This included a profit on disposal of PT Putra Bongan Jaya ("PBJ") of $10.4 million. The latter figure differs from the loss of $8.0 million estimated by the group in its announcement of 11 February 2019 because of two technical adjustments involving the release of deferred tax liabilities and prior year translation gains relating to PBJ. Fresh fruit bunches ("FFB") harvested amounted to some 800,000 tonnes, compared with 530,000 tonnes in 2017, surpassing the group's previous highest production and producing a yield per mature hectare of 23 tonnes compared with 16 tonnes in 2017. These yields take account of the PBJ sale which led to slight decrease in mature hectarage from 34,076 hectares to 33,292 hectares in 2018. FFB purchases from smallholders and other third parties also increased significantly to some 191,000 tonnes compared with 114,000 tonnes in 2017. CPO production totalled 218,000 tonnes in 2018, compared with the 144,000 tonnes in 2017. Notwithstanding a more rigorous maintenance programme, the rapid escalation of throughput in the second half of the year with consequent pressure on evacuation and increased equipment wear and tear restricted overall CPO extraction rates which decreased to 22.5 per cent compared with 22.8 per cent in 2017. Crude palm kernel oil ("CPKO") extraction rates however, improved to 40.2 per cent compared with 38.0 per cent in 2017. Overall yields for CPO and CPKO were, respectively 5.4 and 0.4 tonnes per mature hectare compared with, respectively 3.6 and 0.3 tonnes per hectare in 2017. Changes to work programmes and new incentive targets for harvesters contributed to steady improvements in efficiencies in the field through the year and contributed to effective management of the sudden upsurge in crop. With crop levels continuing to increase, the group is pushing ahead with the expansion of the group's newest mill to almost double its capacity to 80 tonnes per hour to ensure adequate processing capacity going forward. These works are expected to be completed in time for the peak cropping period in the second half of the year. The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, fell sharply over 2018 from $677 per tonne to a low in mid November of $439 per tonne on the back of considerably higher levels of CPO production in Indonesia and Malaysia and increasing stocks of CPO and other vegetable oils worldwide. Prices started to recover towards the end of the year, closing the year at $506 per tonne, and this trend has continued, albeit with some intermittent volatility, into 2019 as the supply surplus has started to reduce. The CPO price currently stands at $536 per tonne. Indications are that prices will recover further during 2019 and beyond as consumption increases, fuelled by restocking and the expansion of biodiesel usage, and stock levels at origin gradually reduce with the seasonal slowdown in production in the first half of the year. CPKO prices were similarly affected by a supply surplus, opening at $1260 per tonne, CIF Rotterdam, in 2018, declining to $651 per tonne in November and closing the year at $783 per tonne. The CPKO price, CIF Rotterdam is currently at $594 per tonne. The group has an undeveloped land bank with some 6,000 hectares immediately available for extension planting. While nursery areas have been established to ensure availability of seedlings for later development, the directors have decided to wait for further recovery in the CPO price before recommencing any expansion. Preparations to reopen the mine at the group's principal coal concession interest at Kota Bangun are progressing with dewatering of the site recently completed. Having secured access to a loading point on the Mahakam River and a licence to export coal, the group disposed of the existing stockpile of some 16,000 tonnes during 2018. Refurbishment of the port, loading point and conveyor acquired during 2018 should be completed in the next few months. Discussions with potential third party contractors are reaching an advanced stage. The group continues to be financed by a combination of debt and equity. Total equity (including preference share capital) amounted to $261.3 million

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual reports and accounts -2-

as at 31 December 2018 compared to $276.7 million as at 31 December 2017. Net indebtedness at 31 December 2018 amounted to $189.5 million compared with $211.7 million as at 31 December 2017. In August 2018, two new rupiah bank facilities, equivalent in total to some $32.2 million, were arranged and drawn and certain existing facilities, amounting to $10.3 million, were repaid. Subsequently, to align better the repayment profile of the group's bank loans with projected future cash flows, two further new rupiah loans, equivalent to some $82.2 million, were arranged and drawn and existing, shorter dated facilities of some $59.4 million, were repaid. In view of the financial performance of the group in 2018, the directors have not declared or recommended the payment of any ordinary dividend in respect of the year. Production in the first months of 2019 was well ahead of the levels achieved in the same period in 2018, with group FFB to the end of March of 166,000 tonnes (2018: 135,000 tonnes). Some slowdown in production can be expected through to the middle of the year in line with the normal monthly phasing of crops but indications are that production for the year overall will be comfortably ahead of 2018 with a budgeted FFB crop of some 900,000 tonnes. While the directors remain optimistic about the operations and the prospects for the group, there remains much to be done this year to ensure that the group realises its full potential. It will be particularly important to maximise FFB collection and optimise evacuation and processing. To this end, capital expenditure will be focused on works that will ensure resilience and availability of sufficient capacity in the group's mills. With current CPO prices still at depressed levels (albeit that prices are significantly ahead of those of the last quarter of 2018), measures are also in hand to reduce costs particularly in administrative and support departments. It should also be possible to reduce the employment of temporary workers for remedial upkeep as the work being undertaken is progressively completed. To ensure the availability of sufficient funding to meet the costs of the third mill extension and planned enhancements to the group's other mills, the group is in discussion with its Indonesian bankers regarding a further facility of some $11 million. There are also continuing discussions aimed at reducing interest costs by conversion of a proportion of the group's rupiah loans to dollar loans. Looking ahead, CPO prices are expected to increase further with continued growth in consumption and a general slowdown in CPO production with fewer new plantings in both Indonesia and Malaysia. Subject to this proving the case, further improvements in operating performance are expected to translate into an improvement in underlying profitability and cash flows through 2019 and thereafter. Finally, I would like to welcome Rizal Satar who joined the board in December 2018 as an independent non-executive director. Rizal was educated in the United States and Belgium, where he majored in computer science, accounting and finance, and worked for 20 years for PricewaterhouseCoopers, Indonesia, as a senior partner in their advisory services business. DAVID J BLACKETT Chairman DIVIDENDS The ?xed semi-annual dividends on the 9 per cent cumulative preference shares that fell due on 30 June and 31 December were duly paid. In view of the results reported for 2018, the directors have concluded that they should not declare or recommend the payment of any dividend on the ordinary shares in respect of 2018. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The fifty-ninth annual general meeting of R.E.A. Holdings plc will be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 1 Duval Square, London Fruit and Wool Exchange, London E1 6PW on 20 June 2019 at 10.00 am. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Identification, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with environmental, social and governance matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board of the company has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in "Corporate governance" in the annual report. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. ?The risks detailed below as relating to "Agricultural operations - Expansion" and "Coal and stone operations" are prospective rather than immediate material risks because the group is currently not expanding its agricultural operations and not mining its coal and stone concessions. However, such risks will apply when, as is contemplated, expansion and mining are resumed. The effect of an adverse incident relating to the coal and stone operations, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the coal and stone companies to repay their loans. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to environmental, social and governance matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under "Sustainability" in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's finances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from identified areas of risk but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. ?The directors have carefully reviewed the potential impact on its operations of the various possible outcomes to the current discussions on the termination of UK membership of the European Union ("Brexit"). The directors expect that certain outcomes may result in a movement in sterling against the US dollar and Indonesian rupiah with consequential impact on the group dollar translation of its sterling costs and sterling liabilities. The directors do not believe that such impact (which could be positive or negative) would be material in the overall context of the group. Were there to be an outcome that resulted in a reduction in UK interest rates, this may negatively impact the level of the technical provisions of the REA Pension Scheme but given the Scheme's estimated funding position, the directors do not expect that this impact would be material in the overall context of the group. Beyond this, and considering that the group's entire operations are in Indonesia, the directors do not see Brexit as posing a significant risk to the group. The directors have considered the potential impact on the group of global climate change. Between 5 and 10 per cent of the group's existing plantings are in areas that are low lying and prone to flooding if not protected by bunding. Were climate change to cause an increase in water levels in the rivers running though the estates, this could be expected to increase the requirement for bunding or, if the increase was so extreme that bunding became impossible, could lead to the loss of low lying plantings, the percentage of which could be expected to increase. Changes to levels and regularity of rainfall and sunlight hours could also adversely affect production. However, it seems likely that any climate change impact negatively affecting group production would similarly affect many other oil palm growers in South East Asia leading to a reduction in CPO and CPKO supply. This would be likely to result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO which should provide at least some offset against reduced production. ?Risks assessed by the directors as being of particular significance are those detailed below under: * "Agricultural operations - Produce prices" * "General - Funding" * "Agricultural operations - Climatic factors" * "Agricultural operations - Other operational factors". The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices and funding, reflects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the "Viability statement" in the "Directors' report" below and, as respects climatic and other factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Climatic factors Material variations A loss of crop or Over a long period, from the norm in reduction in the crop levels should climatic conditions quality of harvest be reasonably resulting in loss of predictable potential revenue Unusually low levels A reduction in Operations are of rainfall that lead subsequent crop located in an area to a water levels resulting in of high rainfall. availability below the loss of potential Notwithstanding minimum required for revenue; some seasonal the normal development variations, annual of the oil palm rainfall is usually adequate for normal the reduction is development likely to be broadly proportional to the cumulative size of the water deficit Overcast conditions Delayed crop Normal sunshine formation resulting hours in the in loss of potential location of the revenue operations are well suited to the cultivation of oil

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)

palm Low levels of rainfall Inability to obtain The group has disrupting river delivery of estate established a transport or, in an supplies or to permanent extreme situation, evacuate CPO and downstream loading bringing it to a CPKO (possibly facility, where the standstill leading to river is tidal. In suspension of addition, road harvesting) access between the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the estates offers a viable alternative route for transport with any associated additional cost more than outweighed by the potential negative impact of disruption to the business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO Cultivation risks Failure to achieve A reduction in The group has optimal upkeep harvested crop adopted standard standards resulting in loss of operating practices potential revenue designed to achieve required upkeep standards Pest and disease A loss of crop or The group adopts damage to oil palms reduction in the best agricultural and growing crops quality of harvest practice to limit resulting in loss of pests and diseases potential revenue Other operational factors Shortages of necessary Disruption of The group maintains inputs to the operations or stocks of necessary operations, such as increased input inputs to provide fuel and fertiliser costs leading to resilience and has reduced profit established biogas margins plants to improve its self-reliance in relation to fuel A hiatus in FFB crops becoming The group harvesting, collection rotten or over-ripe endeavours to or processing of FFB leading either to a maintain a crops loss of CPO sufficient production (and complement of hence revenue) or to harvesters within the production of its workforce to CPO that has an harvest expected above average free crops and to fatty acid content maintain resilience and is saleable only in its palm oil at a discount to mills with each of normal market prices the mills operating separately and some ability within each mill to switch from steam based to biogas or diesel based electricity generation Disruptions to river The requirement for The group's bulk transport between the CPO and CPKO storage storage facilities main area of exceeding available have substantial operations and the capacity and forcing capacity and Port of Samarinda or a temporary further storage delays in collection cessation in FFB facilities are of CPO and CPKO from harvesting or afforded by the the transhipment processing with a fleet of barges. terminal resultant loss of Together, these crop resulting in a have hitherto loss of potential always proved revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for CPO and CPKO storage and may be expanded to accommodate anticipated increases in production Occurrence of an Material loss of The group maintains uninsured or potential revenues insurance at levels inadequately insured or claims against that it considers adverse event; certain the group reasonable against risks (such as crop those risks that loss through fire or can be economically other perils), for insured and which insurance cover mitigates uninsured is either not risks to the extent available or is reasonably feasible considered by management disproportionately practices expensive, are not insured Produce prices Volatility of CPO and Reduced revenue from Price swings should CPKO prices which as the sale of CPO and be moderated by the primary commodities CPKO production and fact that the may be affected by a consequent annual oilseed levels of world reduction in cash crops account for economic activity and flow the major factors affecting the proportion of world world economy, vegetable oil including levels of production and inflation and interest producers of such rates crops can reduce or increase their production within a relatively short time frame Restriction on sale of Reduced revenue from The Indonesian the group's CPO and the sale of CPO and government allows CPKO at world market CPKO production and the free export of prices including a consequent CPO and CPKO but restrictions on reduction in cash applies a sliding Indonesian exports of flow scale of duties on palm products and exports, which is imposition of high varied from time to export duties (as has time in response to occurred in the past prevailing prices, for short periods) to allow producers economic margins. The extension of this sliding scale to incorporate an export levy to fund biodiesel subsidies is designed to support the local price of CPO and CPKO Distortion of world Depression of The imposition of markets for CPO and selling prices for controls or taxes CPKO by the imposition CPO and CPKO if on CPO or CPKO in of import controls or arbitrage between one area can be taxes in consuming markets for expected to result countries, for competing vegetable in greater example, by imposition oils proves consumption of of reciprocal trade insufficient to alternative barriers or tariffs compensate for the vegetable oils between major market distortion within that area economies created and the substitution outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other vegetable oils Expansion Failure to secure in Inability to The group holds full, or delays in complete, or delays significant fully securing, the land or in completing, the titled or allocated funding required for planned extension land areas suitable the group's planned planting programme for planting. It extension planting with a consequential works continuously programme reduction in the to maintain up to group's prospective date permits for growth the planting of these areas and aims to manage its finances to ensure, in so far as practicable, that it will be able to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 29, 2019 02:02 ET (06:02 GMT)