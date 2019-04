LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the European Medicines Agency has adopted a positive opinion, recommending Lynparza (olaparib) as a 1st-line maintenance treatment of BRCA-mutated advanced ovarian cancer, AstraZeneca plc (AZN.L, AZN) stated. Lynparza is currently approved in 64 countries for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer regardless of BRCA status.



Lynparza, which is being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and MSD or Merck & Co., Inc., is approved for advanced ovarian cancer and metastatic breast cancer.



