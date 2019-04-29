RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UPEX, the first cryptocurrency exchange in the Middle East, announced that it will launch BHP trading on April 29th at 12 PM. It's another international digital currency trading platform that has BHP after bithumb, BCEX and DIGIFINEX. According to UPEX's latest announcement today, BHP's deposit will be opened on April 28th at 10 AM.

As of April 15, 2019, UPEX has more than 200,000 registered users, with daily trading volume of about 240 million US dollars. UPEX holds a digital currency exchange license issued by the Kingdom of Bahrain to support the US dollar transfers/deposits globally. UPEX not only had local preferences, but also has strategic cooperation with more than 100 local media, which has rich resources in the Middle East. This has helped UPEX to become an international "golden exchange".

UPEX selected BHP based on the excellent quality of the BHP project and the increasing international influence of BHP. With the continuous improvement and expansion of BHP's ecology system, it also attracted attention from overseas institutions and investors, leading to a rise in the value of the currency.

The DAPPs that BHP has successfully listed, includes Hash2One, a legally compliant financial technology investment platform in the Middle East market endorsed by the government, Renren Mine (the world's largest computing leasing platform), ygm.com (blockchain cross-border e-commerce) and bitmining (Japan Mining Machine Cloud Service).

In addition to the attention that's directed to BHP's powerful ecosystem, BHP was invited to attend the Bahrain Blockchain Investors' Conference to introduce the excellent ecosystem, performance and community conditions of BHP with the local governments and banks attending the meeting. At the same time, the only incubator of the BHP public chain DAPP-Hash2One was located in the Bahrain National Government.

At the same time, BHP's Middle East Investor Community has begun to work on listing BHP on UPEX, which is expected to cover 20,000 users, one of the largest Middle East Investor Community in China. The powerful BHP ecosystem has a large and valuable user base, and the growing attention to the Middle East market are the reasons why UPEX chose to launch BHP.

UPEX's choice of BHP is a support of BHP ecosystem. Its high net worth users will refresh the BHP ecosystem and help BHP develop into a top entity public chain.