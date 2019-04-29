Loylogic, the global leader in e-commerce and e-payment solutions for loyalty programs, announces its business expansion in Japan by opening its eighth office to be located in Tokyo. With this new strategic location, Loylogic expands its international reach and increases its presence for existing and new customers in Japan and the APAC region.

To support the company's accelerated business momentum, initial focus for the office will be to build sales and customer success teams in order to efficiently cater to existing partners in the region while simultaneously expanding the customer base. Teams will be built in line with Loylogic's passionate, innovative and customer-centric culture. Loylogic is currently headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland with further presence in Denmark, India, Latvia, UAE, UK and USA.

Piyush Khandelwal, Chief Operations Officer at Loylogic comments, "Loylogic understands the importance of being local in order to serve our partners globally. The presence in Japan provides us with the ability to expand our global coverage and serve our clients better within this region while being responsive to future demand. We are looking forward to deepen our relationships and introducing more partners to our solutions as we scale operations. We are excited about growing our global presence and seizing new business opportunities with this strategic office."

About Loylogic

Loylogic is the world's leading innovator of points commerce experiences. We build and run engaging loyalty solutions that empower programs and members with more choices to collect and redeem points online, in-app and in-store. With international offices and a global content platform featuring millions of products and services, Loylogic is the partner that the world's leading loyalty programs trust with making their points and miles loved most. www.loylogic.com

