Selina Launches in the U.K. Announcing Four Locations to Open This Year

Global Hospitality Brand Continues Rapid Expansion on Heels of $100 Million Series C

LONDON, April 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Selina (http://selina.com), the Latin-American hospitality startup that combines beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness and local experiences, today announced plans to expand into the U.K., signing four new locations in Liverpool, Birmingham and in Manchester. Selina partnered with Aroundtown and Altshuler-Shaham Properties to acquire a $40 million portfolio of hotels operating under the Hatters brand to kick off its expansion efforts in the region.



Set to rebrand as Selina in the second half of 2019, each of the properties will feature uniquely designed private and shared accommodation combined with coworking facilities and food and beverage concepts. Selina will bring its signature Latin American aesthetic to each of the locations in partnership with emerging local artists and designers.

"We've been looking for the right opportunity to bring the Selina way of life to the U.K. and enter the bustling market with an established footprint -- especially in the emerging entrepreneurial hubs of Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham," said Selina Co-Founder & CEO, Rafael Museri.

Selina's expansion to the U.K. comes on the heels of a $100 million series C funding round, which was led by Access Industries, with participation from Grupo Weise and existing investors Colony Latam Partners. Targeting 130,000 beds and over 400 locations worldwide by the end of 2023, the brand's latest round of funding will be used to expand its corporate platform, attracting more industry-leading creative talent, and enhancing its tech-first approach to support its accelerated growth across the globe.

In addition to the U.K., 2019 will see Selina open a further 31 properties in Germany, Portugal, Greece, Israel, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, in tandem with expansion into new European and Latin American markets and an entrance in Asia by 2020. To fuel this aggressive growth, Selina has also secured substantial funding commitments from regional partners who will acquire real estate and fund Selina's conversion costs at the country level. To date, Selina has secured over $300 million in real estate commitments and is in advanced negotiations for an additional $200 million in Europe, Latin America, and the U.S.

Founded in Latin America in 2015 by Rafael Museri and Daniel Rudasevski, Selina has rapidly expanded around the world, operating 46 locations in 13 countries. The brand was named one of Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Companies for its real estate and design model that sees it sustainably refurbish existing properties in interesting and emerging locations, in partnership with local artists and designers from all corners of the globe.

For more information on Selina, visit www.selina.com (http://www.selina.com) and click here (https://drive.google.com/open?id=1WQgcibXLCDiHZ4EYH_nu4pHSrGqwv1mf) for images of Selina properties.

For press inquiries, please contact:

Praytell Agency | selina@praytellagency.com (mailto:selina@praytellagency.com)

ABOUT SELINA:

Selina is one of the world's fastest growing hospitality brands, blending beautifully-designed accommodation with coworking, recreation, wellness, and local experiences. Custom built for today's nomadic traveler, Selina provides guests with a global infrastructure to seamlessly travel and work abroad. Founded in Latin America in 2015, each Selina property is designed in partnership with local artists, creators and tastemakers, breathing new life into existing buildings in interesting locations around the world -- from urban cities to remote beaches and jungles. Selina currently operates 45 locations throughout Latin America and Europe and is growing at an average of a new property each week. The company plans to rapidly expand across Europe and the United States, targeting 100 locations and 100,000 beds by 2022. For further information on Selina visit www.selina.com (http://www.selina.com) or check out @selina on Instagram or Facebook.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/757fc965-032f-4321-9a6b-d85dc6c53110 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/757fc965-032f-4321-9a6b-d85dc6c53110)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3317be4e-e36a-405f-bcf7-6034220f9a41 (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3317be4e-e36a-405f-bcf7-6034220f9a41)

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6742120f-6d8f-4fdf-9f6c-5aae4cda31ed (http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6742120f-6d8f-4fdf-9f6c-5aae4cda31ed)