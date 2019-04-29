

CHESHUNT (dpa-AFX) - Tesco Plc (TSCO.L, TSCDY.PK) issued its 2018/19 full-year financial statements under IFRS 16, the new financial reporting standard. Before exceptional items and amortisation of acquired intangibles, profit before tax for 2018/19 was impacted by 152 million pounds resulting in 1.56 billion pounds post-IFRS, for the year. Post-IFRS adjusted EPS was 14.01 pence, down by 1.39 pence from previously reported result.



Regarding the headline impacts of IFRS 16 on the 2018/19 full-year results, the company said its sales and total cash flow are completely unaffected.



