FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Disposal

29 April 2019

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or the "Company")

Completion of the Disposal of the Fuller's Beer Business

The Company is pleased to announce that the disposal of its entire beer business to Asahi Europe Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd completed on 27 April 2019.

