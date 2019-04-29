sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Disposal

PR Newswire

London, April 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

29 April 2019

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.

("Fuller's" or the "Company")

Completion of the Disposal of the Fuller's Beer Business

The Company is pleased to announce that the disposal of its entire beer business to Asahi Europe Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd completed on 27 April 2019.

Enquiries

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C.020 8996 2000
Simon Emeny, Chief Executive
Georgina Wald, Corporate Communications Manager020 8996 2198
Instinctif Partners (Press Relations Adviser to Fuller's)020 7457 2020
Justine Warren
Rothschild & Co (Financial Adviser and Sponsor to Fuller's)020 7280 5000
Akeel Sachak
Jonathan Dale

Important information relating to financial advisers

N. M. Rothschild & Sons Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively for Fuller's and for no one else in connection with the disposal and is not, and will not be, responsible to anyone other than Fuller's for providing the protections afforded to its clients nor for providing advice in relation to the disposal, the contents of this announcement or any transaction, arrangement or other matter referred to in this announcement.


