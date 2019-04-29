Emailage Announces Three New Points of Presence, Closes Most Successful Quarter to Date

New zones will support continued growth and compliance in the EU and Asia Pacific regions

PHOENIX, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Emailage, the global leader in online fraud prevention and email risk assessment announced today three new points of presence in Singapore, Australia and Germany. The announcement follows the company's 16th consecutive quarter of growth and most successful to date.

The first quarter of 2019 also saw the company adding significant customers to its shared intelligence network, including one of the "big four" U.S. banks, a major mobile and online payment platform focused on Asia, as well as a global e-commerce solutions provider.

"We will continue to make investments in key regions to support the growth of our network and local customers," said Amador Testa, Chief Product Officer at Emailage. "We have experienced a 50% annual increase in traffic volume while reducing network response time by a factor of 10 through our new RapidRisk offering."

The points of presence will join Emailage's network of three existing zones across the U.S. and EU, all of which are employed to provide a resilient and secure environment for mission-critical data.

"These moves highlight a strategic commitment to offer global access in the marketplace," said Rafael Loureiro, Emailage's Chief Technology Officer. "As we expand, continuing to provide best-in-class performance while ensuring full regulatory compliance is of the utmost importance."